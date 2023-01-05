Home Bengaluru

BBMP goes full throttle to remove silt from drains

Ashok Mrutyunjaya, an Aam Aadmi Party member from Mahadevapura, said there was no transparency in the entire process.

Published: 05th January 2023

BBMP workers remove silt from a drain in Mahadevapura zone

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After floods wreaked havoc in Mahadevapura zone last year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has intensified the process of removing silt from every primary, secondary and tertiary drains in the zone to prevent future flooding. According to sources, BBMP stormwater drain wing personnel commenced the process in December 2022.

“BBMP regularly carries out maintenance work. The aim is to clear silt and remove vegetation in drains to ensure there is free flow of water. If this work is done at the earliest, we can identify the choke points and fix them.” said Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone, BBMP.

BBMP has also deployed tractors to clear the silt that is being removed. “We have identified quarry pits at Bommanahalli and Mitganahalli to dump the silt,” said Malathi, Executive Engineer, SWD, Mahadevapura Zone.

Activists, however, raise doubts about the Palike’s efforts to remove silt from stormwater drains.“There is no coordination between those who remove the silt and the tractors that are meant to collect them. The silt is left along the roads for weeks if not months together. If it rains, the silt seeps into the drains. BBMP is more interested in giving out contracts. It does not execute the work properly,”  Sandeep Anirudhan, convenor, Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, alleged.

Ashok Mrutyunjaya, an Aam Aadmi Party member from Mahadevapura, said there was no transparency in the entire process. “We don’t even know who the contractor is. The BBMP should display banners listing out every detail of the work — date of commencement, date of completion, the name of the agency implementing the work and so on,” he added.

