BBMP to step up anti-rabies vax drive in all zones

Palike jabbed 63,324, carried out birth control measures on 32,626 strays

Published: 05th January 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Stray Dogs

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the recent dog bite case in RR Nagar zone, in which an eight-year-old child was badly bitten on the face, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has stressed that it will increase Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) in all eight BBMP zones, to prevent infection. The Palike wants to intensify vaccination in 2023 as in April 2022, a six-year-old boy had died due to rabies in Yelahanka.

The Palike’s animal husbandry department stated that it will attempt to increase animal birth control measures to reduce the stray dog population in BBMP limits.

“As per data, from April to December, the Palike vaccinated 63,324 dogs and carried out Animal Birth Control (ABC) measures on 32,626 stray and community dogs,” said Dr Trilok Chandra, Special Commissioner, Health, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

He stated that the Palike has written a letter to the Animal Welfare Board of India to grant permission for more agencies to increase animal birth control measures.

“In the corresponding year, BBMP conducted around 50,000 ABC and by March 2023, the department aimsat maintaining consistency. If the Animal Welfare Board of India gives a nod to more NGOs and agencies, we can increase ABC numbers a bit more,” Chandra added.

On the 6,000 dog bites in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits till July 2022, BBMP Assistant Director Manjunath Shinde of the animal husbandry department noted that the case not only pertaining to stray dogs but also community and pet dogs.

Palike officials appeal to the public to avoid teasing dogs, throwing stones, littering garbage at street corners, and avoiding going near puppies as the young mother will be aggressive and may charge, and also about importance of the anti-rabies vaccination in avoiding infection following the dog bite.

