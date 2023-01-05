Home Bengaluru

Doggo cop’s last rites held with state honours

The Ramanagara team bid a final goodbye with full state honours and performed his last rites at the Channapatna District Armed Reserve parade ground.

Published: 05th January 2023

Ram, a Doberman Pinscher, helped police in around 250 cases

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ramanagara district police on Wednesday lost one of its most admired members of the dog squad, Ram, who died after a heart attack. Born on February 8, 2017, Ram was a Doberman Pinscher who helped police in around 250 cases, of which 30 cases were heinous ones like murder.

In 2021, Ram helped the police solve four major murder cases. One of the cases was of an aged woman who was killed by her grandson. Ram, who was part of the three-dog squad of the Ramanagara district police, was deputed on crime detection, while the other two are for narcotics and the bomb squad.

The Ramanagara team bid a final goodbye with full state honours and performed his last rites at the Channapatna District Armed Reserve parade ground. His handler AR Roopesh was inconsolable. Ram had also participated in a state-level police duty meet.

“In 2021, the dog helped solve a murder case reported in Akkur police station. The accused had escaped to Bengaluru. But before leaving, he visited his house. Ram helped, which led to his arrest. In another case in Kaggalipura police limits, a man had killed his wife and threw the knife inside a tank. The police dog helped its team to find the knife, following which the accused was arrested.

