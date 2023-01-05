Home Bengaluru

Indian passenger from Japan tests Covid positive at KIA

The next batch of samples is to be sent this week.  

Published: 05th January 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Covid-19, Corona test, Corona

For representational purposes (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 63-year-old Indian-origin man travelling from Japan to Kerala, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Japan is one of the six high-risk countries for Covid-19, for which the Karnataka government has made negative RT-PCR and home isolation mandatory, even for asymptomatic passengers. China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand are the remaining five high-risk countries.

The passenger was one of the 2 per cent international travellers who underwent Covid testing at the airport, and was later found to be positive. Of a total of 177 passengers tested at KIA on Tuesday, only one passenger tested positive for Covid. There were 26 international flights which landed in Bengaluru, with a footfall of 5,419 passengers.

The passenger’s sample was sent for genomic surveillance to study for any variant which can be a cause for concern. The Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute, which is performing genomic surveillance for air passengers, received reports for the first group of people.

Surveillance reports showed one case of BF.7 variant found in a passenger travelling from Germany, while BA2.75 and XBB variants were found most prevalent in all the samples. The next batch of samples is to be sent this week.  

Meanwhile, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, the only designated Covid hospital in Bengaluru, saw three admissions in the Covid ward on Wednesday. Dr Kemparaj T, medical superintendent, Bowring Hospital, said no air passengers were admitted to the hospital. All three patients are locals and above the age of 70. One of the patients suffered from symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and was admitted to the ICU. The remaining two showed mild symptoms of fever and cold, and were admitted in the ward.

