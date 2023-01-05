Home Bengaluru

Karnataka HC stays 5% cap on service charge for Ola, Uber, Rapido autos

Senior counsel appearing for one of the petitioners contended that the impugned notification did not take into consideration relevant factors and guidelines issued by the central government.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the notification issued by the Transport department, fixing 5 per cent cap on the collection of service charge by aggregators Uber, Ola and Rapido for autorickshaw service through their platforms.

Justice CM Poonacha pronounced the order on pleas filed by ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola) and Uber India Systems Private Limited, challenging the notification dated November 25, 2022.

The court said it is clear that the state government, while issuing the notification, was required to take into consideration the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020, which has dealt with the entire gamut of operations of transport aggregators. However, it is clear that the notification was issued under Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and did not take into consideration the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020, the court said, giving reasons for the stay of the notification.

The transport department issued the impugned notification after the court passed an interim order on October 14, 2022, permitting the petitioners to levy 10 per cent additional charge over and above the fares fixed by the state government, through a notification dated November 6, 2021, and the applicable GST for offering autorickshaw services through their platforms, till the government fixes fares in accordance with law.

Senior counsel appearing for one of the petitioners contended that the impugned notification did not take into consideration relevant factors and guidelines issued by the central government. Therefore, the restriction on service charges is unreasonable, he argued.

In a counter, the advocate-general contended that the state has the power to fix the fare for road transport under Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and the petitioners did not furnish any material to show the cost incurred for activity carried out by them to seek a higher fee.

