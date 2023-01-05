Karnataka's health infra improved significantly: Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The healthcare infrastructure in the state has witnessed comprehensive development with many significant achievements, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Wednesday. Citing National Family Health Survey - 5 (NFHS-5), Dr Sudhakar said, “the infant mortality rate has decreased from 21 to 19 per cent and neonatal mortality rate decreased from 16 to 14 percent. It is significant that 97 per cent of institutional deliveries have been recorded”.

He said that the state has effectively implemented schemes of the Union and state governments. “We stand first in outpatient tele-consultation with 61.99 lakh tele-consultations conducted till November”, he said. “We are constructing 30-bed community-based health centres in the 100 most stressed Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. Additionally, 43 PHCs will be converted into community health centres at a cost of Rs 44,832 lakh”, Dr Sudhakar added.

