Home Bengaluru

Karnataka's health infra improved significantly: Sudhakar

He said that the state has effectively implemented schemes of the Union and state governments.

Published: 05th January 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

 BENGALURU:  The healthcare infrastructure in the state has witnessed comprehensive development with many significant achievements, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Wednesday. Citing National Family Health Survey - 5 (NFHS-5), Dr Sudhakar said, “the infant mortality rate has decreased from 21 to 19 per cent and neonatal mortality rate decreased from 16 to 14 percent. It is significant that 97 per cent of institutional deliveries have been recorded”.

He said that the state has effectively implemented schemes of the Union and state governments. “We stand first in outpatient tele-consultation with 61.99 lakh tele-consultations conducted till November”, he said. “We are constructing 30-bed community-based health centres in the 100 most stressed Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. Additionally, 43 PHCs will be converted into community health centres at a cost of Rs 44,832 lakh”, Dr Sudhakar added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp