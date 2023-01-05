Now, learn something as you cross GPO

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning January 1, people passing through the General Post Office (GPO) are being greeted by public interest messages in English and Kannada being beamed continuously on a huge video wall. Apart from social messages, the LED wall will also soon display realtime weather and pollution statistics and highlight the services of the Department of Post.

The department has entered into a tie-up with the Karnataka Philatelic Society (KPS) which will play the role of a knowledge partner.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE, “Department of Post has released more than 3,000 postage stamps on various topics, including history and prominent personalities and national and international events. We will showcase all the stamps released in India and abroad by displaying it on the screen accompanied by information provided by KPS.”

Since January 1, specific national and international days are being highlighted on the screen. With January 4 commemorated as “World Braille Day”, details on Louis Braille and other aspects pertaining to the day were highlighted on the screen.

“Each day has a significance either nationally or internationally and we are showcasing that initially. We are also trying to get live feeds from the India Meteorological Department and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board shortly to display them here,” Rajendra Kumar added. Future plans also include booking of advertisements through Media Post, he added. The wall has a specification of 5,550 nits brightness.Jagannath Mani of KRS, a Bengalurean and Udupi-based Krishnaiah jointly supplied feed to the department.

“The habit of reading has dwindled. We are doing our best to share some knowledge we know on important events and personalities with others. We send photos of stamps along with relevant details by 6pm the previous evening on a common GPO Video Wall group so that it can be uploaded at 6 am daily. January 5 is National Bird Day and we have already dispatched details about it,” Mani elaborated.

