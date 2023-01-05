Home Bengaluru

Prepaid autos make debut at Namma Metro stations

The facility will be extended to Banashankari, Baiyappanahalli and Nagasandra stations soon but they will have two kiosks each.

Published: 05th January 2023

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez and ADGP and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr MA Saleem flag off an auto at MG Road Metro Station on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big boost to last-mile connectivity to Metro users, pre-fixed (prepaid) autorickshaw kiosks were opened at two Metro stations - MG Road and Cubbon Park - on Wednesday. It will be launched in three more stations shortly. A joint venture by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd and the Bengaluru Traffic Police, BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez and ADGP and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City, Dr M A Saleem jointly inaugurated the kiosks.

The counters will operate from 7 am until 12.30 am next day. “Fares will be as per the government order presently with a minimum of Rs 30 for first 2 km and Rs 15 thereafter for every km. The fares from 10 pm to 5 am is one-and-a-half times the normal fare,” a release read.

The facility will be extended to Banashankari, Baiyappanahalli and Nagasandra stations soon but they will have two kiosks each. A sugarcane juice joint was also opened at MG Road Station and four more are planned at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Nagasandra, Sir M Visvesaraya and Chickpet Metro Stations.

