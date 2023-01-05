Prepaid autos make debut at Namma Metro stations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big boost to last-mile connectivity to Metro users, pre-fixed (prepaid) autorickshaw kiosks were opened at two Metro stations - MG Road and Cubbon Park - on Wednesday. It will be launched in three more stations shortly. A joint venture by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd and the Bengaluru Traffic Police, BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez and ADGP and Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City, Dr M A Saleem jointly inaugurated the kiosks.

The counters will operate from 7 am until 12.30 am next day. “Fares will be as per the government order presently with a minimum of Rs 30 for first 2 km and Rs 15 thereafter for every km. The fares from 10 pm to 5 am is one-and-a-half times the normal fare,” a release read.

The facility will be extended to Banashankari, Baiyappanahalli and Nagasandra stations soon but they will have two kiosks each. A sugarcane juice joint was also opened at MG Road Station and four more are planned at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Nagasandra, Sir M Visvesaraya and Chickpet Metro Stations.

