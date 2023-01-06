Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Home-alone woman tied up, robbed

A home-alone woman was tied-up, gagged and robbed at her residence in KS Layout police station limits on Tuesday. The victim is Lakshmi (57).

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A home-alone woman was tied-up, gagged and robbed at her residence in KS Layout police station limits on Tuesday. The victim is Lakshmi (57). Her daughter, Dr Vaishnavi Suresh, had gone to her clinic when four miscreants barged into the house and escaped with valuables worth Rs 7.5 lakh, including Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, and a mobile phone. 

Dr Vaishnavi was staying with her mother for the last one month as she was not keeping well. The incident took place around 5 pm on Tuesday. The accused used plaster to gag the victim. They even ransacked the house. Dr Vaishnavi has filed a complaint at the KS Layout police station. Further investigations are on.

