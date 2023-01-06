Come 2024, zip from Bengaluru to Chennai in just over two hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From March 2024, people can zip from Bengaluru to Chennai in 2 hours 15 minutes at a speed of 120km/hour, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, after inspecting the progress of the new 8-lane, 262-km Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway at Vadaganahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Calling the expressway “Pragati ka highway (highway of development)”, Gadkari said it is being built at a cost of Rs 16,730 crore and passes through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. More than 35% of works are complete.

“It provides direct connectivity between the east and west coasts, reduces logistics cost by 4-6 per cent and also fuel consumption. The new expressway will cut the existing distance between Bengaluru and Chennai from 300km to 263km, and strengthen economic activities in these two metros,” he said.

Expressing concern that it is taking several months to get the requisite clearances, especially forest land for the expressway, Gadkari said he will request Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to get all the necessary permissions.

‘Amrit Sarovar to rejuvenate groundwater’

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also said that wherever there is availability of land parcels of more than three hectares between the road line, it will be converted into Amrut Mahotsav Bird Garden dedicated to birds, and Amrit Sarovar to rejuvenate groundwater levels.

“If there is a thick forest along the projected route, we will try to change the alignment,” he said, adding that they are exploring the option of building an underpass in the Bannerghatta forest area. Gadkari said they are exploring the option of using segregated waste from Bengaluru in the construction of the Ring Road, as an eco-friendly measure.

February deadline for B’luru-Mys expressway

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has directed officials to pull up their socks and ensure that the Bengaluru-Mysuru 10-lane Expressway is opened for the public by February, ahead of the Assembly election which are scheduled to be held in a few months. The minister undertook an aerial survey of the 170 km road and instructed the contractors and all stakeholders to meet the deadline. The 10-lane expressway is being constructed at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore.

