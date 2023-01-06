Home Cities Bengaluru

PWD babu with Rs 10.5 lakh held in Vikasa Soudha

Police booked him under under various sections, including the Karnataka Police Act. The seized money will be submitted in court. 

Published: 06th January 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old junior engineer with the Public Works, Ports and Inland Water Transport  department was arrested by Vidhana Soudha police after he was found carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 10.5 lakh. 

J Jagadeesh was stopped by security staff at the West Gate of Vikasa Soudha, as part of routine frisking of visitors, at 5.50pm Wednesday. On finding the cash, the policemen informed their higher-ups. 

As the government employee failed to produce any documents or reason for carrying the cash, police initially detained him and later arrested him for not cooperating with investigations. Police booked him under under various sections, including the Karnataka Police Act. The seized money will be submitted in court. 

Jagadeesh declined to respond to questions about the source of the money, and the reason for bringing it to the state legislature. He is from VV Nagar in Mandya. DCP, Central division, R Srinivas Gowda said Jagadeesh had no answers for the money in his possession. “Rs 10.5lakh was seized from him. He was found with the cash during frisking.

He could not account for the money in his possession. An FIR was filed by Vidhana Soudha police. The government employee said he had some work in Mandya and was taking the money there. Since he had some work in Vikasa Soudha, he came with the money here.

Notice was first served to him as he sought time to provide documents for the cash. He was arrested on Thursday evening as he did not divulge details about the unaccounted money. The money will be handed over to court. The accused is in custody of the police ,” the DCP added.

