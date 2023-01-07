Home Cities Bengaluru

Apollo’s new tech detects prostate cancer accurately  

Published: 07th January 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aiming to revolutionise prostate cancer detection and treatment, Apollo Hospital Seshadripuram has introduced a novel technology, MRI Fusion TRUS guided Trans-Perineal Targe­ted Biopsy, that enhances the accuracy of cancer detection by 95 to 97%.  Dr Manohar T, Chief of Urology at Apollo Hospital Seshadripuram, who has successfully conducted 42 procedures using MRI Fusion TRUS guided Trans-Perineal Targeted Biopsy, said, “In this procedure, one has to undergo multi-parametric MRI and contouring of the lesions which are suspected to be cance­rous, and prostate size is marked via a special software pack.

The image is then transferred to the special ultrasound done trans-rectally.” Explaining the benefits of this latest technology, Dr Manohar T said: “Early diagnosis is critical in improving the outc­o­mes. Conve­n­tional investigation methods miss the diagnosis by 35-45%.”

