BBMP chief Tushar Girinath restarts weekly inspection

He also directed the forest wing of the Palike to prune trees on Malleswaram 8th Main Road.

Published: 07th January 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday resumed his weekly inspection of civic works after a gap of two months.

Girinath inspected works being implemented in Malleswaram sub-division in West Zone. He directed the engineers and contractors to expedite the process of clearing silt from drains and set right the footpath on MES College Road. He also directed the forest wing of the Palike to prune trees on Malleswaram 8th Main Road.

At a Bescom work site where an underground transformer was being installed, Girinath directed the engineers to display the name of the contractor along with his mobile number and date of completion.    

He also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on a contractor who had dumped construction debris on a footpath on HV Nanjundaiah Road. He also directed the officials to slap a notice on an apartment complex for allegedly throwing waste on a footpath.

 During the two-hour long inspection, Girinath inspected  development works at Azad playground, status of shoulder drains, and other infrastructure work.

