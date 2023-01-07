Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Chain-snatchers target four women in four hours

Both incidents took place in Bagalagunte station limits.

Published: 07th January 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:57 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two-bike borne miscreants went on a chain-snatching spree within a span of four hours in the city’s North division, on Friday morning. Women were the target in all four incidents.

Two incidents were reported in Bagalagunte police station limits, while one each was reported in Yeshwantpur and Peenya stations. Police said the miscreants first struck at Sarvamangala in MEI Layout, around 5.30am, and snatched a woman’s 60gm gold chain, before striking Priyalakshmi at Ramaiah Layout, around 7.30am, and escaping with an 80-gram gold chain.

Both incidents took place in Bagalagunte station limits. Around 8am, miscreants snatched a gold chain weighing 45gm from one Lalithamma at Chokkasandra, in Peenya police station limits, before robbing Jayaprabha of her 50gm chain near JP Park in Yashwantpur police limits, around 9am.

Police said soon after the first incident, picket points were set up and vehicles stopped on suspicion, but the miscreants managed to escape. “It is clear that two persons are involved in all four cases, and we are trying to gather information about the suspects, based on available clues,” an officer said.

