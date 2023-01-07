Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru private school receives hoax bomb threat

It may be recalled that over 20 schools in Bengaluru received similar e-mails in April last year and the case is yet to be solved. 

Published: 07th January 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private school in Basaveshwara Nagar received a hoax e-mail stating that explosives have been planted on its premises. The police suspect that a student could have sent the mail and are further investigating. The police said an email was sent to the National Academy for Learning (NAFL) located on West of Chord Road at 8.28 pm on Thursday and the school authorities noticed the e-mail around 11.30 am, soon after which they alerted the jurisdictional Basaveshwara Nagar police. The miscreants had claimed in the e-mail that four gelatin sticks have been kept on the campus and they will explode on Friday.

“Around 950 students from nursery to Class 12 were moved to safety and a bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer squads were pressed into service. After searching classrooms, laboratories, library, toilets, other rooms and playground, we declared that it was a hoax,” DCP (West) Laxman Nimbargi said, adding that a case is registered and investigations are on to trace those who sent the email.

As the news spread, anxious parents rushed to the school to pick up their wards while the school management also sent them messages saying there was nothing to panic. The police, however, suspect that some student has sent the e-mail by creating a fake mail ID.

“Exams were scheduled for a few classes on Friday and it is suspected that some student has done this to ensure that exams are not held. We are trying to trace the person who sent the mail with the help of the IP address,” the police said.

It may be recalled that over 20 schools in Bengaluru received similar e-mails in April last year and the case is yet to be solved. In July, a private school in Rajarajeshwari Nagar received a similar e-mail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Hoax Call
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp