Bengaluru private school receives hoax bomb threat

BENGALURU: A private school in Basaveshwara Nagar received a hoax e-mail stating that explosives have been planted on its premises. The police suspect that a student could have sent the mail and are further investigating. The police said an email was sent to the National Academy for Learning (NAFL) located on West of Chord Road at 8.28 pm on Thursday and the school authorities noticed the e-mail around 11.30 am, soon after which they alerted the jurisdictional Basaveshwara Nagar police. The miscreants had claimed in the e-mail that four gelatin sticks have been kept on the campus and they will explode on Friday.

“Around 950 students from nursery to Class 12 were moved to safety and a bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer squads were pressed into service. After searching classrooms, laboratories, library, toilets, other rooms and playground, we declared that it was a hoax,” DCP (West) Laxman Nimbargi said, adding that a case is registered and investigations are on to trace those who sent the email.

As the news spread, anxious parents rushed to the school to pick up their wards while the school management also sent them messages saying there was nothing to panic. The police, however, suspect that some student has sent the e-mail by creating a fake mail ID.

“Exams were scheduled for a few classes on Friday and it is suspected that some student has done this to ensure that exams are not held. We are trying to trace the person who sent the mail with the help of the IP address,” the police said.

It may be recalled that over 20 schools in Bengaluru received similar e-mails in April last year and the case is yet to be solved. In July, a private school in Rajarajeshwari Nagar received a similar e-mail.

