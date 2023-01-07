Home Cities Bengaluru

Duo shoots neighbour’s dog dead for biting their pet

Hanumanthaiah and Manjunath were arrested on Wednesday and have been sent to jail.

Published: 07th January 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pistol

Image for representational purposes only . (Photo | AP)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, two men have shot dead a dog for biting their dog on the outskirts of the city on Magadi Main Road. Kalaiah, the owner of the dog, an Indie breed, has filed a complaint against the duo. The incident happened on Tuesday night between 7.30 pm and 7.35 pm at Basavanapalya in Magadi taluk.  The complainant’s dog is said to have bitten the dog, also an Indie breed, of one of the accused.

This had led to a fight between both the men. After the intervention of persons known to both of them, the issue was settled. However, the accused wanted to teach a lesson to the dog. The main accused, Hanumanthaiah, 38, then contacted the other accused, Manjunath, 32, who is a friend and also had a country-made gun. The accused duo have then shot dead the dog. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act against both the accused.

Hanumanthaiah and Manjunath were arrested on Wednesday and have been sent to jail. The police have recovered the gun used to kill the dog.

“It is a three-year male country dog. The issue was trivial. After hearing the gunshot, I rushed out of the house and saw my dog lying in a pool of blood. I immediately called the police. Since I had a fight with the accused, I was extremely scared thinking that they might even shoot me. The police have arrested both the accused,” Kalaiah told TNIE.

The main accused Hanumanthaiah,  an agriculturist, stays just 350 m from the complainant’s house.
“The accused also has a country dog. We did not have any issues before till the dog biting incident happened. I was told that the country-made gun belonged to Manjunath,” he added. “The accused was using the gun for hunting. We are checking if he had a license to keep the gun,” said the Kudur police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp