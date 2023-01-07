Duo shoots neighbour’s dog dead for biting their pet

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, two men have shot dead a dog for biting their dog on the outskirts of the city on Magadi Main Road. Kalaiah, the owner of the dog, an Indie breed, has filed a complaint against the duo. The incident happened on Tuesday night between 7.30 pm and 7.35 pm at Basavanapalya in Magadi taluk. The complainant’s dog is said to have bitten the dog, also an Indie breed, of one of the accused.

This had led to a fight between both the men. After the intervention of persons known to both of them, the issue was settled. However, the accused wanted to teach a lesson to the dog. The main accused, Hanumanthaiah, 38, then contacted the other accused, Manjunath, 32, who is a friend and also had a country-made gun. The accused duo have then shot dead the dog. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act against both the accused.

Hanumanthaiah and Manjunath were arrested on Wednesday and have been sent to jail. The police have recovered the gun used to kill the dog.

“It is a three-year male country dog. The issue was trivial. After hearing the gunshot, I rushed out of the house and saw my dog lying in a pool of blood. I immediately called the police. Since I had a fight with the accused, I was extremely scared thinking that they might even shoot me. The police have arrested both the accused,” Kalaiah told TNIE.

The main accused Hanumanthaiah, an agriculturist, stays just 350 m from the complainant’s house.

“The accused also has a country dog. We did not have any issues before till the dog biting incident happened. I was told that the country-made gun belonged to Manjunath,” he added. “The accused was using the gun for hunting. We are checking if he had a license to keep the gun,” said the Kudur police.

