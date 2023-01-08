14-year-old reveals mother killed her father

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman who had murdered her husband along with her paramour six months ago and had claimed that he died of excessive consumption of alcohol was arrested by the Nandini Layout police after her children told their grandmother that their father was murdered.

The police arrested Anitha (35), a garment factory worker, and her paramour Rakesh, who worked at a canteen, while the deceased has been identified as Anjaneya (41), a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar. The police said Anjaneya, a tiles worker, was a habitual drinker and picked up fights with his wife every day over trivial issues. Anitha, who had an affair with Rakesh, hatched a conspiracy to finish off her husband. On June 18 night, Anjaneya came home inebriated and slept. Anitha called Rakesh, who came to their house and the duo allegedly smothered Anjaneya to death using a pillow in the presence of the two children, aged 14 and 11.

“Anitha told her children that their father was a bad person and threatened them not to tell anyone about the incident. The incident took place in the drawing room, while Anjaneya’s bed-ridden mother was sleeping in the room and she had no clue that it was a murder. The next morning, Anitha cooked up a story that her husband had died of excessive consumption of alcohol and no relatives doubted her and the body was buried,” the police said.

However, Anitha deserted her children and went with Rakesh about two weeks ago and only after that, the children told their grandmother about the murder. “The murder was brought to the notice of the police on January 4 and a case was registered based on the complaint filed by the 14-year-old daughter. The accused were soon traced and arrested. We will exhume the body for a post-mortem on Monday as part of the probe,” the police added.

BENGALURU: A woman who had murdered her husband along with her paramour six months ago and had claimed that he died of excessive consumption of alcohol was arrested by the Nandini Layout police after her children told their grandmother that their father was murdered. The police arrested Anitha (35), a garment factory worker, and her paramour Rakesh, who worked at a canteen, while the deceased has been identified as Anjaneya (41), a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar. The police said Anjaneya, a tiles worker, was a habitual drinker and picked up fights with his wife every day over trivial issues. Anitha, who had an affair with Rakesh, hatched a conspiracy to finish off her husband. On June 18 night, Anjaneya came home inebriated and slept. Anitha called Rakesh, who came to their house and the duo allegedly smothered Anjaneya to death using a pillow in the presence of the two children, aged 14 and 11. “Anitha told her children that their father was a bad person and threatened them not to tell anyone about the incident. The incident took place in the drawing room, while Anjaneya’s bed-ridden mother was sleeping in the room and she had no clue that it was a murder. The next morning, Anitha cooked up a story that her husband had died of excessive consumption of alcohol and no relatives doubted her and the body was buried,” the police said. However, Anitha deserted her children and went with Rakesh about two weeks ago and only after that, the children told their grandmother about the murder. “The murder was brought to the notice of the police on January 4 and a case was registered based on the complaint filed by the 14-year-old daughter. The accused were soon traced and arrested. We will exhume the body for a post-mortem on Monday as part of the probe,” the police added.