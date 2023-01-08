Home Cities Bengaluru

Employee held for stealing Rs 56 lakh ornaments from jewellery store

Wadekar had stolen the ornaments one after the other in a gap of 10 days.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old woman sales officer working in a reputed jewellery shop in a mall in Yelahanka has been arrested on charges of stealing diamond and gold ornaments worth Rs 58.6 lakh. After stealing the ornaments, she would replace it with a duplicate one. The accused, Vani Wadekar, has been remanded in judicial custody.

Wadekar had stolen the ornaments one after the other in a gap of 10 days.The incident came to light after the head of the shop did a weekly audit.

“The accused while working was taking the pictures of the ornaments which she wanted to steal. She would then look for the duplicate of the same at fancy stores and would replace them after stealing. The accused claims she stole the ornaments due to financial problems at home,” said the police.

