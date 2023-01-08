Home Cities Bengaluru

Opened a month ago, BBMP Rapid Road develops cracks

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body is yet to receive a report from the IISC.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barely a month after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Rapid Road Project at Old Madras Road near Binnamangala in BBMP limits on a pilot basis, cracks have surfaced. The project was dubbed as “best suited” for a city like Bengaluru as the precast concrete slabs and post-tensioning take just a few days to fix and to make it operational.

With cracks appearing on the newly laid road on the stretch between Binnamangala and Indian Oil Petrol Junction near Indiranagar Police Station covering 375 metres, officials from Ultratech, the technology partner, say that the project been taken up on a trial basis on Old Madras Road to know the pros and cons and to improve the design and technology.

“Based on inputs from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researchers roped in by the BBMP, we will improve the technology,” said an engineer from Ultratech. BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body is yet to receive a report from the IISC.

