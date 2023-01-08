Techie arrested after mowing down women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a hit-and-run case, a 38-year-old woman along with her sister-in-law have died on the Old Madras Road in KR Puram traffic police station limits on Friday night. The victims, Haseena and Hazeera, and other members of their family were travelling from KR Puram to Channasandra when the car hit their autorickshaw.

The car escaped from the spot without attending the victims. As the auto toppled, the two women died while two other girls and the husband of one of the deceased who was riding the auto sustained grievous injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, the police arrested the accused, Bayya Venkata Santosh Abhiram, a software engineer, from his house in Hoskote. Abhiram hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

The injured are identified as Sumaiaha, 5, and Sadiya,3. Auto driver Khalid Khan, 39, husband of Haseena, was injured. All the three are undergoing treatment in NIMHANS.

“Abhiram has claimed that he was unable to avoid the accident as the auto suddenly came on the main road. As there was no proof of the vehicle at the accident spot, we checked the CCTV camera footage of the toll at Hoskote along with the FASTag details of the car. We found out that he was staying in Hosakote and arrested him from his house. The accused had not tried to escape and was unaware of the deaths of two women as he assumed that the accident was minor. The car has been recovered,” said the police.

