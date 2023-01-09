Chitra Santhe to be held for two days: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Artists from various parts of the state thronged the streets with their artworks and paintings transforming the otherwise bland hues into a fusion of colours.

The 20th edition of the Chitra Santhe organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in association with the Higher Education Department was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

From now onwards, Bommai suggested that the santhe be organised for two days, and announced that a dedicated space would be provided to artists to exhibit other art forms as well.

The Kumara Krupa road was barricaded to facilitate unimpeded showcasing of art and giving people an opportunity to steep themselves in appreciating the strokes of brilliance. Footpaths, iron railings and bus stops on either side of the road were enveloped by wonderful pieces of art.

Bommai said that such a santhe should be organised many times a year across various parts of the state in Mangaluru, Hubballi, Dharwad to provide artists from these areas a platform to exhibit their their work of art. He described the city which has seen Maharajas and then become the lodestar of information and bio technologies and startups while still nurturing the passion towards art and culture.

The Chitrakala Parishath is an unique platform in the country that provides disciplined artists a stage to share their interests with people and also observe their response, the CM said, adding that steps must be taken to take Parishath to a national-level at par with the IITs and IIMs.

Srinidhi (24), assistant artist, Art for Heart, said, “An artist always stays indoors and a santhe like this gives him or her an opportunity to come out and interact with people and other artists. It also gives people who have just started out a platform to showcase their work and bolster their business.”

It was a medley of various art forms ranging from modern art to acrylic painting, sand art, charcoal painting, and even traditional forms like Madhubani and Warli. Artists were even doing live sketching of the visitors, and painting faces of kids and temporary tattoos.

