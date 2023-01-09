Highest number of road accident deaths in Bengaluru since 2017

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As life came back to normal post-pandemic in 2022, Bengaluru saw 777 deaths in 748 fatal road accidents, which is the highest since 2017. In 2020 and 2021, the number of fatal accidents came down as the government imposed lockdowns, restricting the movement of vehicles. But still, the numbers hovered over 600.

In the last six years, only 2019 witnessed over 700 such deaths at 766 from 744 fatal accidents. But the highest ever has been in 2016 when 793 deaths due to road accidents were witnessed.Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MA Saleem said, “The numbers are almost the same as in 2019. Deaths are fewer as compared to the number of vehicles in the city at 1.7 crore.”

He said this year, the Bengaluru Traffic Police are planning strict traffic enforcement measures. “Action against riding without helmet, drunk driving and over-speeding is going to be even more vigorous this year. These are usually the main reasons for deaths due to road accident in Bengaluru,” he said.

In some cases, fatal accidents can be attributed to bad quality of city roads, he added.

