No state tableau as Centre giving chance to others: Karnataka government

Karnataka clarified that the centre has taken an initiative to provide opportunity to the states that have not taken part or have participated the least number of times in the last 8 years.

Published: 09th January 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tableaus of different Indian states drive past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after facing flak from opposition parties over state’s tableau getting rejected for the Republic Day parade, Karnataka Information Department clarified that the central government has taken an initiative to provide opportunity to the states that have not taken part or have participated the least number of times in the last eight years. Hence, the state government was not given a chance to showcase their tableau.

After the state’s tableau failed to make it to the Republic Day parade, opposition parties and Kannada organisations hit out at the state government, alleging that they have “failed to safeguard” the interests of the state. Former chief minister and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah called the situation unfortunate, and tweeted that the rejection of the tableau reflects the seriousness with which the central government is upholding the pride of the state.

“If the lists of states that have taken part earlier and the states selected this year are compared, it is evident that most of the three states that have bagged the top prizes in 2022, have not been selected this year. The rest of the states that have taken part last year have not been selected,” it read.

