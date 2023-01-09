Shelter homes for transgender kids wait for Karnataka govt nod

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s first shelter homes for transgender children, which were approved two years ago, are yet to get the nod from the Karnataka government. Officials from the Directorate of Child Protection said they are expected to be up and running in 2023.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development gave approval for the state government’s project to start shelter homes for transgender children in 2020. The motive of initiating such shelter homes is to provide a safe space for the children, who are victims of bullying or violence. Children who need care and protection are to be accommodated in these shelter homes.

Niveditha S, project in-charge, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, explained that there are no government-run shelter homes for transgender children. “They need special care as at a young age, they tend to get bullied and even harassed for their identity. Often, they end up feeling unsafe living with other children in regular shelter homes,” she said, highlighting the need to set up separate homes for such children, which would be a first-of-its-kind.

As of now, two shelter homes are to be set up in Bengaluru. Niveditha said there are certain administrative delays and if all the approvals come in before the current financial year ends, the homes are expected to be up and running later in the year.

Kavitha Rathna, director of advocacy, Concerned For Working Children, explained that there was a need to destigmatise taboos associated with the transgender community. They must be socially accepted in the first place, and an institution must be the last resort for providing care to them.

She said the children end up feeling lonely if they grow away from their families. There is a need to create an inclusive environment for the transgender community, and beyond shelter, also provide counselling, guidance, vocational training and education.

