1K transformers to be shifted by Sept, Bescom tells Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will complete the shifting of the remaining 1,033 transformers from footpaths by September this year.

Out of the 2,587 transformers identified, the power utility stated that it has already shifted or replaced with new spun pole structures 1,554 of them from footpaths since September.

Bescom made this submission before a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi during the hearing of public interest litigation filed by Wing Commander G B Athri (retired).

The petition was filed in 2020, seeking directions to the authorities to take steps to relocate transformers and other electrical installations from footpaths in a time-bound manner for the safety of pedestrians.

