Araga Jnanendra to go on three-day Gujarat visit, hold talks on forensic varsity

Jnanendra will also call on Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will go on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Tuesday in connection with the setting up of a forensics sciences university in Karnataka.

The state government is planning to set up a dedicated university to offer courses in forensic sciences to boost its capabilities in gathering scientific evidence from crime scenes.

Several rounds of talks have already been held with officials of the National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat, which has come forward to assist the state in setting up a similar university in Karnataka.

To take the project forward, the home minister will hold discussions with the Vice-Chancellor and other senior officials of the university.

He is likely to sign an memorandum of understanding with the university. Once set up, the Karnataka varsity will be the first such in South India. Courses are planned to start from the next academic year.

