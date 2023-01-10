BDA’s wrong employment of word ‘donation’ played havoc: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the communication issued by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy to repay Rs 50 lakh concession given to it while renewing the site’s lease. Justice Krishna S Dixit quashed the communication dated November 2014, allowing the petition filed by the academy, a trust located at Banashankari 2nd Stage in the city.

The trust is now relieved of the obligation to pay the amount claimed by the BDA, Justice Dixit said.

The difficulty arose because BDA employed a wrong word, ‘donation’, in a lease transaction and it was construed literally by the statutory auditing partythat sought that the concession given to the lessee be revoked.

The court said the BDA had given nothing to the petitioner by way of donation. What it did was granting some concession to the lessee, that too on the direction of the chief minister. By no stretch of imagination, such a concession could have been termed by the BDA as a ‘donation’. Even the auditing party was swayed by this word without ascertaining the substantial nature of the transaction. A concession of the kind given by the lessor to the lessee is not alien to the law of leases, the court said.

The BDA could have offered a proper explanation to the auditing party as to what it meant by the word ‘donation’ in the light of the transaction. However, it did not. The auditing party did not solicit an explanation from the petitioner either, it said.

The contention of the BDA panel counsel that his client being a statutory authority cannot give any donation to anyone since it has to act as the trustee of the public funds does not impress the court, even in the least, the court observed.

