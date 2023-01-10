Enthusiasts from Bengaluru opt Talacauvery skies for stargazing

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The winter skies in Kodagu amuse many and the clear, untainted skies are now inviting a group of stargazers from Bengaluru. Like-minded enthusiasts from the Bangalore Astronomical Society (BAS) will soon reach Talacauvery to watch the night skies and indulge in stargazing filled with fun and science.

Established in 2010, the Bangalore Astronomical Society started with an intention to promote astronomy as ‘a hobby as well as science’. Run by a group of volunteers, the society hosts various initiatives related to astronomy. Astronomical visual observation sessions, amateur telescope making, astronomy workshops and webinars on various topics of astronomy roughly make up the initiatives hosted by the team.

As for stargazing, Kodagu has emerged as one of the favourite spots as the district has decreased light pollution – especially in rural areas. Earlier, the group had organized the stargazing initiative at places in South Kodagu and at Napoklu.

However, over the past three years, Talacauvery has emerged as the ideal spot for stargazing in the winter skies due to the pristine skies with absolutely no presence of artificial lights.

“The group consists of like-minded enthusiasts who are interested in astronomy. Majority are working for various private companies. When we organize the stargazing activity, expert astronomers, amateur stargazers and newbies in the field huddle up to watch the stars, planets and galaxies,” explained Vishwanath SK, one of the core members of BAS.

While several in the team own telescopes, they are not a mandated gear to participate in the event. The stargazing this year will be hosted at a private resort in Talacauvery from January 20 to 23.

MADIKERI: The winter skies in Kodagu amuse many and the clear, untainted skies are now inviting a group of stargazers from Bengaluru. Like-minded enthusiasts from the Bangalore Astronomical Society (BAS) will soon reach Talacauvery to watch the night skies and indulge in stargazing filled with fun and science. Established in 2010, the Bangalore Astronomical Society started with an intention to promote astronomy as ‘a hobby as well as science’. Run by a group of volunteers, the society hosts various initiatives related to astronomy. Astronomical visual observation sessions, amateur telescope making, astronomy workshops and webinars on various topics of astronomy roughly make up the initiatives hosted by the team. As for stargazing, Kodagu has emerged as one of the favourite spots as the district has decreased light pollution – especially in rural areas. Earlier, the group had organized the stargazing initiative at places in South Kodagu and at Napoklu. However, over the past three years, Talacauvery has emerged as the ideal spot for stargazing in the winter skies due to the pristine skies with absolutely no presence of artificial lights. “The group consists of like-minded enthusiasts who are interested in astronomy. Majority are working for various private companies. When we organize the stargazing activity, expert astronomers, amateur stargazers and newbies in the field huddle up to watch the stars, planets and galaxies,” explained Vishwanath SK, one of the core members of BAS. While several in the team own telescopes, they are not a mandated gear to participate in the event. The stargazing this year will be hosted at a private resort in Talacauvery from January 20 to 23.