Flower show to showcase Bengaluru history

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The horticulture department will not merely be hosting a flower show this Republic Day, but will make it an educational experience for visitors to Lalbagh.

The theme for this year’s flower show is Bengaluru’s history. On the suggestion of experts, the department will showcase history from 1500 AD, detailing how the city grew and formed during the rule of various dynasties. “It will not be limited to the Glass House, but will be spread across the botanical gardens. The displays will be theme-wise and kingdom-wise, with a note about them. It will be an educational trip this time for all visitors,” said Rajendra Kumar Kataria, principal secretary, Horticulture department.

Over 97 types of flowers will be used for display, including orchids and rare flowers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Pune. For the first time, the main theme of the show will be on display in the pavilion outside the Glass House.

Details of each kingdom and its specialities are still being finalised. “This is the first time something like this is being tried. Usually, we take up a person or subject. This time we will show the growth of Bengaluru over the years,” the official added. Multiple agencies, artists and stakeholders are being roped in to finalise the details.

