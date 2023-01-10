Mysuru cops bust cybercrime racket, nab two

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru police busted an organised cybercrime racket run by a group of people and arrested two persons. Both accused are from Assam and were operating from Bengaluru.

Addressing a press meet on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar said a case of cybercrime was registered based on a complaint filed by one Hima Shwetha, a native of Badanavalu village in Nanjangud, in October last year.

The accused cyber criminals had allegedly siphoned off Rs 4.77 lakh money by luring Hima after befriending her on Instagram and later offering her a foreign gift. They made her pay the customs duty and siphoned off the money. Following this, the woman registered a case with the Mysuru district Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crime police.

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused had befriended a Nigerian national who gave them access to local addresses and ID cards through which over 39 bank accounts under various names were opened.

ATM cards and passbooks were handled by the Nigerian national who would get the money credited to these accounts. Police are ascertaining details of other such frauds carried out by them. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

