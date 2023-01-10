Perfect filter cuppa & in new look

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Old flavours combined with new ambience. The India Coffee House, the iconic building on Dr Ambedkar Veedhi, reopened on Monday after five months after a complete revamp that cost Rs 22 lakh.

The renovation has resulted in aesthetically pleasing exotic lighting, outdoor seating and selected art pieces related to coffee, framed on its walls. A separate section displayed an assortment of coffees run by an NGO for the specially-abled, a modern kitchen, new depot to sell coffee powder are among the overhauled designs.

The place will also offer training to help those interested in starting a coffee business from Tier-II cities. Rajesh Agarwal, additional secretary, department of commerce, ministry of commerce and industry, inaugurated the dazzling facility. “We have renovated the iconic India Coffee House but retained its aesthetic heritage while making it appealing to youngsters. There are a few changes in the menu to include expresso coffee,” he said.

Mitti Cafe, a chain run by specially-abled personnel, will supply latte, cappuccino, expresso and other varieties along with other confectionaries. Customers were elated with the changes. Vishnuvardhan, who runs a technology business and a regular at the place, said “It has retained the old world charm plus

it is now bright, clean and modern. I guess it is the best of both worlds.”

Zack, proprietor of music band, ‘Wild Ostrich’, who was at the place with his friend Kamini Correa, said, “This place always takes me down memory lane. We’re waiting for it to open and visited it 10 days ago to check out.” Correa said, “The ambience is lovely. We could smell the aroma of the coffee from outside and just walked in. We were not aware that it has opened today.” However, the duo were disappointed that their favourite cutlet was unavailable. To celebrate the launch, a departure was made from the regular menu, and tomato rice, kesari bath and curd rice were prepared today.

CEO and secretary, Coffee Board, KG Jagadeesha told TNIE, “The objective behind Coffee Houses is to popularise filter coffee and not profit. The rates are almost the same and we have no plans to pass on the renovation cost burden to our customers.” The regular menu of masala dosa, cutlet, sandwich, omelette, idly and vada will be retained with new bakery products, he added. The new hours for operation will be from 9.30am to 6pm.

