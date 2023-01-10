Settle dues or will stop work from Feb 1: BBMP contractors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the BBMP Contractors’ Association gathered in large numbers, raised slogans and beat drums, demanding that the corporation settle their Rs 2,700 crore dues, pending since 2020. If BBMP fails to clear the amount, they will launch an indefinite strike and stop work from February 1.

KT Manjunath, president, BBMP Contractors’ Association, said on Monday that since the civic body has failed to clear their dues, the contractors are in a debt trap. “They are testing our patience, and so we have decided to stop all work from February 1,” he said.

“We know that a strike will cause a lot of difficulties for public but we also have to look after our families. If the BBMP clears the dues in one or two instalments, we can survive,” said another contractor who participated in the protest in front of the BBMP head office.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that bills till November 2020 were cleared, and with BBMP intensifying its revenue collection, the rest of the amount will be cleared in instalments. “There will be more tax property collection and the Palike will be able to clear the amount in parts,” Girinath said, and appealed to the contractors not to worry.

“The contractors have a grace period of two years for payment, and we have time to clear the bills of December 2020. The outstanding amount of Rs 150 crore is due. As per our protocol, bills for maintenance works are cleared first and then bills for labour,” Girinath said. Jayaram Raipura, special commissioner, revenue, BBMP, said that the Palike has sought Rs 600 crore from the state government and suggested that the amount be deducted while allocating during budget allocation for the Palike.

