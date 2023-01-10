Home Cities Bengaluru

Settle dues or will stop work from Feb 1: BBMP contractors

The outstanding amount of Rs 150 crore is due.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the BBMP Contractors’ Association protest, demanding the civic body clear their dues pending since 2020 | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the BBMP Contractors’ Association gathered in large numbers, raised slogans and beat drums, demanding that the corporation settle their Rs 2,700 crore dues, pending since 2020. If BBMP fails to clear the amount, they will launch an indefinite strike and stop work from February 1.
KT Manjunath, president, BBMP Contractors’ Association, said on Monday that since the civic body has failed to clear their dues, the contractors are in a debt trap. “They are testing our patience, and so we have decided to stop all work from February 1,” he said.

“We know that a strike will cause a lot of difficulties for public but we also have to look after our families. If the BBMP clears the dues in one or two instalments, we can survive,” said another contractor who participated in the protest in front of the BBMP head office.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that bills till November 2020 were cleared, and with BBMP intensifying its revenue collection, the rest of the amount will be cleared in instalments. “There will be more tax property collection and the Palike will be able to clear the amount in parts,” Girinath said, and appealed to the contractors not to worry.

“The contractors have a grace period of two years for payment, and we have time to clear the bills of December 2020. The outstanding amount of Rs 150 crore is due. As per our protocol, bills for maintenance works are cleared first and then bills for labour,” Girinath said. Jayaram Raipura, special commissioner, revenue, BBMP, said that the Palike has sought Rs 600 crore from the state government and suggested that the amount be deducted while allocating during budget allocation for the Palike.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp