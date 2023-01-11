Home Cities Bengaluru

Another incident involving NCC Ltd on Namma Metro Airport Line

It caters to the requirements of Package One of the KR Puram-Hebbal- KIA line which runs from Benigenahalli to Kempapura.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Four months ago, an accident stopped work at Hennur casting yard (in pic) for three months | Expres

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the tragedy in which a mother and her son were killed after an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed, it has come to light that this is the second such accident on the Metro’s Airport Line where contractor, NCC Limited, is carrying out the works. The earlier incident, which took place four months ago at Hennur casting yard, has been kept under wraps.

However, no one sustained any injuries, but the incident delayed work on crucial infrastructure on this stretch, said a reliable Metro source. The source said, “The earlier mishap occurred when the beam of the 250-tonne main gantry (a heavy static crane) broke when it was lifting a Ugirder.”

This was a major accident and work at the casting yard came to a standstill in the aftermath of the incident, and this impeded the rapid pace of infrastructure work for the Airport Line at that time. “Work could not progress for three months and it resumed again a month earlier,” he explained.

The reason for the incident was NCC Ltd, instead of using a new gantry, deployed a used gantry which was already used for other construction works. “The worn out state of it was the reason why it gave way,” the source said.

“The Hennur yard has so far readied around 60 girders and if the mishap had not occurred, it would have readied 200 girders,” he added. It caters to the requirements of Package One of the KR Puram-Hebbal- KIA line which runs from Benigenahalli to Kempapura. NCC Ltd has been awarded contracts for all three packages on the 37-km Airport line. No one at NCC Ltd could be reached for their comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro bengaluru
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp