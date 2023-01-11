In a first, Army Day Parade to be held in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Madras Engineering Group (MEG) & Centre is all set to host the 75th Indian Army Day on Sunday in Bengaluru. Such a mega event will be out of Delhi for the first time. Eight marching contingents will be taking part in the Army Day Parade which will be reviewed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest for the Military Tattoo programme.

Major General Ravi Murugan, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area on Tuesday said the parade will be hosted in Bengaluru as part of the Centre’s initiatives to organise major events away from New Delhi.

“Around 11,000 citizens have witnessed the rehearsals,” he said. Eight marching contingents and a military band comprising five regimental brass bands will participate in the parade. “It will be supported by a fly-past of Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters,” said Major General Ravi Murugan. Around 2,500 invitees are likely to witness the event, and only those with passes will be allowed.

Weapon systems on display

K9 Vajra Self Propelled Guns, Pinaka Rockets, T-90 Tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 155mm Bofors Guns, Light Strike Vehicles, Swathi Radar and different assault bridges.

BENGALURU: The Madras Engineering Group (MEG) & Centre is all set to host the 75th Indian Army Day on Sunday in Bengaluru. Such a mega event will be out of Delhi for the first time. Eight marching contingents will be taking part in the Army Day Parade which will be reviewed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest for the Military Tattoo programme. Major General Ravi Murugan, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area on Tuesday said the parade will be hosted in Bengaluru as part of the Centre’s initiatives to organise major events away from New Delhi. “Around 11,000 citizens have witnessed the rehearsals,” he said. Eight marching contingents and a military band comprising five regimental brass bands will participate in the parade. “It will be supported by a fly-past of Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters,” said Major General Ravi Murugan. Around 2,500 invitees are likely to witness the event, and only those with passes will be allowed. Weapon systems on display K9 Vajra Self Propelled Guns, Pinaka Rockets, T-90 Tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 155mm Bofors Guns, Light Strike Vehicles, Swathi Radar and different assault bridges.