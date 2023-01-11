Home Cities Bengaluru

In a first, Army Day Parade to be held in Bengaluru

The Madras Engineering Group (MEG) & Centre is all set to host the 75th Indian Army Day on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Major General Ravi Murugan, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Madras Engineering Group (MEG) & Centre is all set to host the 75th Indian Army Day on Sunday in Bengaluru. Such a mega event will be out of Delhi for the first time. Eight marching contingents will be taking part in the Army Day Parade which will be reviewed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest for the Military Tattoo programme.

Major General Ravi Murugan, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area on Tuesday said the parade will be hosted in Bengaluru as part of the Centre’s initiatives to organise major events away from New Delhi.

“Around 11,000 citizens have witnessed the rehearsals,” he said. Eight marching contingents and a military band comprising five regimental brass bands will participate in the parade. “It will be supported by a fly-past of Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters,” said Major General Ravi Murugan. Around 2,500 invitees are likely to witness the event, and only those with passes will be allowed.

Weapon systems on display
K9 Vajra Self Propelled Guns, Pinaka Rockets, T-90 Tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 155mm Bofors Guns, Light Strike Vehicles, Swathi Radar and different assault bridges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Army Day Parade Indian Army
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp