Mechanical sweepers for clean Bengaluru roads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the accidental deaths of BBMP pourakarmikas on duty on Airport Road and other high traffic density roads, the Palike is set to deploy mechanical sweepers on arterial and sub-arterial roads. Basavaraj Kabade, chief engineer, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, said, “The machines are very handy and weigh 30kg. They have two attached brushes, suction, and are mounted on wheels. Pourakarmikas can use the sweeper, it needs only a push to start working.” He said the machines had already been demonstrated at a few places, and pourakarmikas had given their feedback. The Palike will purchase 815 ‘Manual Push Operative Sweeping Machines’, which will cost Rs 3.30 crore. “Of 13,000km of road length in Bengaluru, 1,400km are arterial and sub-arterial roads, and the rest are ward roads. As sweeping on arterial roads was becoming challenging due to heavy traffic and speeding vehicles, the Palike is deploying these machines,” said Kabade. The Palike has invited tenders and the process is expected to be completed in less than four month