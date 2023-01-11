Metro pillar mishap: Duo suffered heavy bleeding from head injuries, say doctors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors of Altius Hospital, where the injured woman and her son were rushed, said that both suffered excessive bleeding from the head, nose and face. They were even given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) several times and were also put on ventilator. They were declared dead by 11.40am. Tejaswini, 28, and Vihaan, 2.6 years, succumbed to severe head injuries and shock due to excessive blood loss, the treating doctors said.

Anaesthesiologist of Altius Hospital Dr Mahesh SB, who attended to the patients, said the mother and son were immediately brought to hospital. Both suffered severe head injuries which led to excessive bleeding from the face, mouth and nose.

The doctor said they started treatment immediately, and police was also informed. Medical superintendent Dr Raghavendra C said they were brought to hospital at 10.30am, and doctors attempted ro revive them. Tejaswini succumbed to injuries within half an hour, and Vihaan in an hour. Doctors were surprised to see that the father, Lohith, and daughter Vismita did not suffer any injuries. Dr Mahesh said Lohith walked to to hospital with his daughter.

Postmortem taken up

The bodies were taken to Dr Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital for autopsy around 2pm Tuesday, but it was taken up only after 8.30pm due to legal procedures, sources in the forensic medicine department said.

