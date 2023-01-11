Metro pillar mishap: Victim Tejaswini refused WFH to be with her children

Praveen Kumar S By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Software engineer Tejaswini Sulakhe, 28, had chosen to work half-days from office despite being granted permission to work from home. Reason: her 2.6-year-old twin children Vihaan L Sulakhe and Vismita L Sulakhe had started going to pre-school from January 2 in Manyata Tech Park, where Tejaswini worked in Motorola Solutions in MFAR Building in the same complex.

After school, Tejaswini would pick up her children and return home with them in an autorickshaw. She had made this arrangement to be with her children who were still adjusting with the new environment. Everymorning , h e r 33-year-old husband Lohit Kumar V Sulakhe dropped them to Manyata Park before going to his own workplace, Cadezel Engineering Services LLP in Vijayangar.

“The twins were students of Vivero International Preschool and Child Care in Manyata Tech Park,” Tejaswini’s sister Sushma said. “Her in-laws did not want her to work, but Tejaswini preferred working. She wanted her children to go to schools to get them adjusted with other kids. Her in-laws had come from Gadag, and were staying with the family to be with their grandchildren.”

It was an usual Tuesday morning until the under-construction Metro pillar collapsed when the four of them were on their way from DS Max Apartments at Horamavu in Kalkere to Manyata Tech Park and passing on Nagavara Outer Ring Road, killing Tejaswini and Vihaan.

