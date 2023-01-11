Home Cities Bengaluru

Protests, Namma Metro pillar mishap halt traffic in Bengaluru

Major areas in the city came to a halt after protests, processions and a devastating incident which claimed the lives of a mother and son.

Members of the Bhovi community take out a massive rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Major areas in the city came to a halt after protests, processions and a devastating incident which claimed the lives of a mother and son. Early morning, city traffic police issued an advisory informing about diversions for vehicles travelling to KSR Station till Freedom Park due to protests from Bengaluru City Railway station till Freedom Park.

Shruti Somaiya, a management professional, said, the protests near Majest i c stretched her travel time to 1.5 hour from the Bangalore Golf Club till the railway station, and questioned the authorities of giving permission for protests during peak hours. In HBR Layout and Outer Ring Road, traffic was hit after the mother and son duo were killed after an under construction Metro pillar collapsed on them while they were riding pillion on a bike.

Residents and commuters staged a protest following the incident. MA Saleem, special commissioner, traffic, said 450 traffic police officers have been deployed to decongest several parts of the city. The traf fic police redirected most of the traffic to the central part, near Vidhana Soudha area.

