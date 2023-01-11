Unveiling royal tales

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The inception of the kingdom of Dhundhar (later the princely state of Jaipur) is ascribed to Dulha Rai, who is remembered as the progenitor of the Kachwaha dynasty of Rajputana. His career and rise to power is deeply linked with the district of Dausa and its principal seat of power, the enigmatic Dausa Fort.

Details of his life and achievements (late tenth-eleventh century), however, remain a murky subject, while his family background and its history are also topics which are largely unexplored till date. This is due to the lack of first-hand information and understanding of the early medieval period in which the events of his life transpired.

By piecing together various clues and analysing historical records, Maharaj Devraj Singh, the grandson of Jaipur’s last ruling maharaja, Sawai Man Singh II, and his wife, Maharani Gayatri Devi — attempts to narrate the hitherto unknown history of his ancestors in the centuries prior to their move into Rajasthan, during which they were known as the Kachaphaghatas of Gwalior and Narwar in his debut novel Dulha Rai’s Conquest of Dausa: The Early History of Kachwahas, published by Rupa Publications.

Born in Bangkok, Maharaj Devraj Singh graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in business administration and hospitality management in 2003. In 2006, he completed his master’s degree in international development from Chulalongkorn University.

He then worked for the late King of Thailand’s Chaipattana Foundation, involved in various rural development initiatives. He came to live full-time in Jaipur, caring for his ailing grandmother towards the closing months of 2008, and after her passing in July 2009, has remained in his fatherland.

Excerpts.

What was the inspiration behind penning this book?

Having studied IGCSE and IB History, as it was a subject I always enjoyed, I would have liked to have read history, archeology or conservation at university. However, life took a different turn, but history was always a topic which I enjoyed in my past time. My non-history enthusiast friends would often fall into a state of languid stupor as soon as I touched on the subject, though thankfully the history buffs on the other spectrum would find our discourses engaging.

Since your work is heavily inspired by ancient texts and verses, there must be extensive amount of research involved. Tell us. In studying the history of Jaipur, I was rather dissatisfied that the early period and especially the part concerning the founding story of Dhundhar Raj seemed inadequately explained. I knew that the history of this family must certainly go back further than Dhula Rai, but perhaps for some reasons the true history of this family was not brought forward, beyond A History of Jaipur which my grandfather had commissioned in the early 1940s.

About 70 years after A History of Jaipur was published, I visited the castles Dausa and Ramgarth, which respectably served as the first and second capital of Dhundhar (as Jaipur state was known), I became more intrigued with the early history of the clan. I felt that the founding of Dhundhar deserved a more thorough investigation and thus, started doing my own research through material over the years. In the mid-2010s, I also began working on the manuscript.

What can a reader expect from the latest release?

Readers would not only get to learn about the founding of Dhundhar, but also about the culture of the early medieval era which is a lesser known period (for non-historians) that is sandwiched in between enigmatic but popular ancient India and late medieval India which is amply documented. I also take a critical look at James Tod’s version of events which he penned over a hundred years ago, which are quite authentic. The stories he heard and penned from the earlier periods, however, are based on oral accounts of various people he encountered in Rajasthan, each of whom had their own agendas and version of what transpired.

Another insight which readers may gain is the history of imperial Kanyakubja, which for over 500 years was the principal seat of power in north India, long before the rise of Indraprastha (as Delhi was known). This history of the Gupta empire, particularly with regard to their influence in eastern Rajasthan and the forgotten domain of Gopaksetra is also included. It is through the study of how the Gupta period ended and its effects on the political scenario and climate of north India, that one would be able to appreciate the history of the Kachaphaghatas, as Dhula Rai’s family was known at the time. Lastly, I wrote about the sites and places of antiquarian interests which I visited during my historic survey of Dausa, which would also give readers a better understanding of eastern Rajasthan from the early periods up until our own age. It is my hope that readers would gain some insight of this lesser-known epoch from this book and for history enthusiasts (may I dare say) some enjoyment in doing so.

Apart from writing, what other interests do you have?

History is far from being my only interest, I am therefore starting to consider what the next project should be about. Oddly enough, my family and friends have suggested I venture into historical novels, seems more of a challenge than non-fiction writing of which I rather enjoy reading. Having settled most of my court cases in India at the beginning of 2022, I now hope to explore other parts of India, which is an unending learning process, and would also inspire me for my next project.

Written by the only grandson of Rajmata Gayatri Devi Maharaj Devraj Singh, Dulha Rai’s Conquest of Dausa: The Early History of Kachwahas is an informative and interesting read on the life and times of the legendary ‘bridegroom prince’, Dulha Rai. CE speaks to Maharaj Devraj Singh about his inspiration, research and more

