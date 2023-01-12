Home Cities Bengaluru

For old times’ sake

Economist Kaushik Basu was in B’luru for the recently-held Infosys Science Foundation’s prize ceremony, after which he visited Koshy’s for their signature crumb fried fish

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Koshy’s has been one of those iconic places in Bengaluru that has been host to renowned personalities from across the world. The latest was Kaushik Basu, well-known economist and professor of economics at Cornell University. The professor opted for his regular Koshy’s crumb fried fish, with a side of French fries and salad.

Basu even clicked a picture of it and tweeted it with the caption, “No Bengaluru trip is complete without a visit to Koshys.(sic)” Basu’s picture seemed to have touched old-timers with many even commenting on the picture to agree with it.

Basu was in the city to attend the recently-held Infosys Science Foundation’s prize ceremony, where he was one of the jury members. He later made a pit stop at Koshy’s a day before his birthday on January 9. For Prem Koshy, co-owner of the 70-year-old restaurant, Basu dining at the space was a pleasant surprise.

“From the picture, I figured that he went for our most favourite dish but I completely missed meeting him. I feel glad and proud that Koshy’s has created a legacy for so many people, who treat the place like home. We feel extremely happy when people travel from different cities to visit us to try out our food. I have met many people who come from all over the world to have this, some come to just have chicken sandwiches etc,” Koshy told CE.

Started as a bakery in 1940, Koshy’s was set up by Prem Koshy’s grandfather, PO Koshy, and the restaurant was built on St Mark’s Road, right next to the bakery in 1952. The old-school eatery has many regular visitors, including eminent historian Ramachandra Guha.

