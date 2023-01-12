Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro pillar collapse: IISc-Bangalore to submit report in 5-6 days

BMRCL has constituted an internal technical team to investigate the causes of the incident.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro under construction pillar gives way

The couple along with their twin children were travelling towards Hebbal when the metro pillar collapsed on the bike.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A top scientist of the Indian Indian Institute of Science, who is investigating into the reasons behind the Metro accident on Tuesday, said it appears that keeping the support structure for a long duration may have been responsible for the accident.

Prof J M Chandra Kishen, Professor of the Department of Civil Engineering, IISc, visited the accident spot at HBR Layout on Wednesday evening to conduct the first round of inspection of the accident spot.
Briefing media persons after the visit, Kishan said, “Prima facie, it looks like the temporary support structure put around the reinforcement cage (the skeletal structure for the pillar) was placed there for too long, probably a full day. Usually in the case of such tall structures, like 18 metres in this case, the support structure should have been removed much quicker or it would topple on its own.”

BMRCL engineers suspended
BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez told TNIE that three engineers -- Deputy Chief Engineer Venakesh Shetty, Executive Engineer Mahesh Bendekari and Section Engineer Jaffer Sadiq -- employed on Package One of the KR Puram-KIA Line have been placed under suspension. BMRCL has constituted an internal technical team to investigate the causes of the incident.

TAGS
IISc Bangalore Namma Metro
