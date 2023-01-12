Namma Metro pillar collapse: IISc-Bangalore to submit report in 5-6 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A top scientist of the Indian Indian Institute of Science, who is investigating into the reasons behind the Metro accident on Tuesday, said it appears that keeping the support structure for a long duration may have been responsible for the accident.

Prof J M Chandra Kishen, Professor of the Department of Civil Engineering, IISc, visited the accident spot at HBR Layout on Wednesday evening to conduct the first round of inspection of the accident spot.

Briefing media persons after the visit, Kishan said, “Prima facie, it looks like the temporary support structure put around the reinforcement cage (the skeletal structure for the pillar) was placed there for too long, probably a full day. Usually in the case of such tall structures, like 18 metres in this case, the support structure should have been removed much quicker or it would topple on its own.”

BMRCL engineers suspended

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez told TNIE that three engineers -- Deputy Chief Engineer Venakesh Shetty, Executive Engineer Mahesh Bendekari and Section Engineer Jaffer Sadiq -- employed on Package One of the KR Puram-KIA Line have been placed under suspension. BMRCL has constituted an internal technical team to investigate the causes of the incident.

BENGALURU: A top scientist of the Indian Indian Institute of Science, who is investigating into the reasons behind the Metro accident on Tuesday, said it appears that keeping the support structure for a long duration may have been responsible for the accident. Prof J M Chandra Kishen, Professor of the Department of Civil Engineering, IISc, visited the accident spot at HBR Layout on Wednesday evening to conduct the first round of inspection of the accident spot. Briefing media persons after the visit, Kishan said, “Prima facie, it looks like the temporary support structure put around the reinforcement cage (the skeletal structure for the pillar) was placed there for too long, probably a full day. Usually in the case of such tall structures, like 18 metres in this case, the support structure should have been removed much quicker or it would topple on its own.” BMRCL engineers suspended BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez told TNIE that three engineers -- Deputy Chief Engineer Venakesh Shetty, Executive Engineer Mahesh Bendekari and Section Engineer Jaffer Sadiq -- employed on Package One of the KR Puram-KIA Line have been placed under suspension. BMRCL has constituted an internal technical team to investigate the causes of the incident.