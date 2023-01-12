Two students end life in separate incidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two students committed suicide in separate incidents in the city on Tuesday. The deceased are Rizwan, 25, a law student and Srinath, 25, a DPharmacy student, also a bodybuilder.

While Rizwan was a resident of P and T Colony in KG Halli, Srinath hailed from Srinivasapura in Kolar and was studying in a Pharmacy college in KR Puram.

Rizwan is said to have got married a few months ago. He committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday in his room. His wife was staying at her parents’ house in RT Nagar. The incident came to light after Rizwan’s parents went to check on him as he was not responding to their calls. The body was shifted to the Ambedkar Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem. “The victim is said to have been upset over something that happened in his college,” said the police. The KG Halli police have registered a case.

Another victim, Srinath, was also participating in bodybuilding competitions. He was staying in a room at Heerandahalli in KR Puram and hanged himself on Tuesday. The incident came to light after one of his friends went near his room. The victim’s parents have alleged that their son was murdered and later the body was hanged to make it look like suicide. The Avalahalli police have registered a case.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

