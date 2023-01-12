Home Cities Bengaluru

Two students end life in separate incidents

Another victim, Srinath, was also participating in bodybuilding competitions.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two students committed suicide in separate incidents in the city on Tuesday. The deceased are Rizwan, 25, a law student and Srinath, 25, a DPharmacy student, also a bodybuilder.
 While Rizwan was a resident of P and T Colony in KG Halli, Srinath hailed from Srinivasapura in Kolar and was studying in a Pharmacy college in KR Puram.

Rizwan is said to have got married a few months ago. He committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday in his room. His wife was staying at her parents’ house in RT Nagar. The incident came to light after Rizwan’s parents went to check on him as he was not responding to their calls. The body was shifted to the Ambedkar Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem. “The victim is said to have been upset over something that happened in his college,” said the police. The KG Halli police have registered a case.

Another victim, Srinath, was also participating in bodybuilding competitions. He was staying in a room at Heerandahalli in KR Puram and hanged himself on Tuesday.  The incident came to light after one of his friends went near his room. The victim’s parents have alleged that their son was murdered and later the body was hanged to make it look like suicide. The Avalahalli police have registered a case.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp