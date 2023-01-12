Home Cities Bengaluru

Two test Covid positive for new Omicron sub-variants

The first set of 50 samples sent for genomic surveillance testing had also found two patients who tested positive for the XBB and BF.7 variant.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method. (File Photo | Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields. (File Photo | Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two patients tested positive for the XBB 1.5 and BF.7, newer sub-variants of Omicron, among the second set of Covid-19 positive samples sent for genomic surveillance testing to Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

Dr Sharif DD of the state’s Covid surveillance team confirmed that the two patients tested positive for the new variant. Both patients were not international travellers, and were found positive during field testing. He informed that they are originally from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, and aged 34 and 67 respectively. Since they are not natives of Karnataka, their respective governments have been informed, Dr Sharif said.

Both patients are in a stable condition and did not show any prolonging symptoms of Covid, he said. Sources from the institute said they tested 67 samples in the second set, and found two patients to be positive for the new variants. The samples were sent for genomic testing last week, and reports arrived on Tuesday. A BMCRI doctor said the state government and Covid surveillance team were informed immediately to track the patients and study their current health status.

With the daily positivity rate still below 1 per cent and a low caseload despite increased testing at the state and city level, doctors said it is not a cause for worry, and India will not see another wave as seen in China, US or Japan.

