Home Cities Bengaluru

ED arrests builder on charges of money laundering

Investigation revealed that the complainant had invested approximately Rs 526 crore in different real estate projects undertaken by various groups and individuals.

Published: 13th January 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, arrested Mahesh B Ojha, head of Karan Group of Builders and Developers, Mumbai, on January 10, in a fraud and cheating case. It involved more than Rs 500 crore, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED stated in an official release on Thursday. The special court remanded the accused to 10 days ED custody.

“Multiple FIRs related to fraud and cheating in the name of investment in real estate projects were registered by the Karnataka police. Investigation revealed that the complainant had invested approximately Rs 526 crore in different real estate projects undertaken by various groups and individuals.

Subsequently, this amount was siphoned off by showing it as an amount to be paid to various persons, and collecting cash and commission in lieu of bank entry,” the Central agency added. Ojha was earlier arrested by CID sleuths in Bengaluru and is presently in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
money laundering
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp