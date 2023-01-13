Home Cities Bengaluru

From above and under: After Metro pillar crash, now sinkhole at Vellara Junction

 BMRCL MD asks engineers to conduct a penetration test. M20 concrete used to seal the sinkhole

Published: 13th January 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

The sinkhole at Vellara junction on Thursday which was filled up by BMRCL. Material will take 10 hours to settle in | Vinod kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after an under-construction Metro pillar crushed a woman and her toddler-son to death in HBR Layout, a big sinkhole developed on Thursday in front of Brigade Towers at Vellara Junction in Shanthala Nagar, injuring a biker, where the BMRCL is allegedly carrying out tunnelling works.

Puneeth, the biker, sustained superficial injuries and received first-aid. The Ashok Nagar traffic police said Puneeth was rushed to a private hospital at Richmond Town and was discharged. At around 1.15 pm, the incident occurred, only a km away from the BBMP head office.

“As traffic began piling up after the incident, we barricaded the sinkhole, and put up caution tape diverting the traffic,” a traffic police officer said.

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez asked the engineers to conduct a penetration test 20m around the spot and asked the traffic police to close down the road till Friday morning. Speaking to TNIE, Parwez said the Tunnel Boring Machines passed the stretch five days ago and when the process was on, the machine encountered granite and did not find any water leakage, and two-and-a-half metres above the machine, there was only granite. “Engineers have been asked to find the cause of the sinkhole. We have filled the sinkhole with concrete and sealed it”.

He contended that the photographs he received shows that there is only granite rock (below the sinkhole) and water is accumulating. Asked if BWSSB had any role in the incident, Parwez refused to comment.

Meanwhile, BMRCL used M20 concrete which is used to make slabs and 20 cubic meters of material was used to seal the sinkhole. “As per BMRCL MD orders, we will conduct tests in in the surrounding radius of 20meters and use penetration methods. The material will take about 10 hours to settle, and the traffic police have been asked to bar traffic on this stretch,” said Hega Raddi, executive director, BMRCL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sinkhole bengaluru
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp