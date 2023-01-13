HAL gets Karnataka HC nod for Aero India hoardings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed BBMP to submit a compliance report in three weeks regarding measures taken to curb unauthorised hoardings across the city. However, the court granted permission to the civic body to permit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to put up temporary hoardings, signages and structures for a campaign for the upcoming Aero India-2023, to be held from February 13 to 17.

The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by Mayige Gowda in 2017 on illegal hoardings in the city.

Representing the petitioner, advocate GR Mohan submitted that there are many unauthorised hoardings in front of the Vidhana Soudha as BBMP has not been taking steps in compliance with earlier orders. In its application, seeking permission to permit HAL for a publicity campaign, the BBMP stated that Aero India is an international event which is scheduled to be held from February 13 to 17 at Airforce Station, Yelahanka. Various dignitaries will attend the event.

Without proper advertisements, the participants will be inconvenienced, and it is necessary for the organisers to put up temporary signages at designated places and routes to reach the venue of the event, the BBMP pleaded, adding the material for the temporary hoardings will be 100 per cent cotton.

