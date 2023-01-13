Home Cities Bengaluru

Height of reinforcement cages reduced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the accident of an under-co­n­struction Metro pillar collapsing, kil­ling two, BMRCL has reduced the hei­ght of the reinforcement cages rea­died for three pillars around the one on the Outer Ring Road in HBR Layout which crashed, said BMRCL Managing Direc­tor Anjum Parwez. “We have ensured that these structures do not exceed 10m.

We will also come up with a new SOP for construction sites. We are finalising whether to have a single stage of casting or dou­ble,” Parwez told TNIE.

Another source said that the Govindapura police have visited the BMRCL offices at the sites and recorded sta­tements of engineers. “The police might take help of an indep­end­ent agency for a technical probe at the accident site,” the source added.

