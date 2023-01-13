Height of reinforcement cages reduced

BENGALURU: Following the accident of an under-construction Metro pillar collapsing, killing two, BMRCL has reduced the height of the reinforcement cages readied for three pillars around the one on the Outer Ring Road in HBR Layout which crashed, said BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez. “We have ensured that these structures do not exceed 10m.
We will also come up with a new SOP for construction sites. We are finalising whether to have a single stage of casting or double,” Parwez told TNIE.
Another source said that the Govindapura police have visited the BMRCL offices at the sites and recorded statements of engineers. “The police might take help of an independent agency for a technical probe at the accident site,” the source added.