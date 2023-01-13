Kidnap drama ends after high-speed chase

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a midnight drama, the city police gave chase to a gang of kidnappers who had rammed their MUV into a police barricade and rescued the victim, arresting one of the four accused. The accused were taking the victim in an MUV when he began to scream for help on seeing the Adugodi police who were on routine checking of vehicles on the 100-Feet Road in Koramangala around 11.40 pm on Wednesday. In panic, the driver of the MUV rammed into the security barricades and started to flee.

The police then chased the car for almost 2 km and intercepted it near the Koramangala Water Tank. But three of the miscreants managed to escape while one was nabbed, identified as Gopi.

The victim’s parents had filed a police complaint on Wednesday night, three days after their son was kidnapped, and unknown to them, after their son was rescued. The accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 60,000 to release him.

Even the victim, identified as Thouhid of Bandepalya, is said to have a criminal history.The accused had kidnapped the victim three days back and had kept him in an undisclosed place. They had also thrashed him when he was with them. After calling his parents to demand the ransom, they even threatened to kill him if they reported the matter to the police.

“Around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, the victim’s mother is said to have given them Rs 35,000, but they did not release him. So the parents filed a complaint with the Madiwala police station. However, Thouhid was rescued much before the complaint was filed. The case has been transferred from the Madiwala police to the Bandepalya police for further investigations.

The police are on the lookout for the three absconding men. Old rivalry between the victim and the accused is suspected to be the reason for the incident. Further investigations are on.

