Lulu Group head MA Yusuff Ali urges PM Modi to set up expat bodies

He has called upon the central government to set up expat welfare bodies modelled after Kerala’s NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) Department in other Indian states.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: LuLu Group Chairman & Vice Chairman of Norka-Roots, MA Yusuff Ali met Prime Minister Narenda Modi during the inauguration session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) at Indore in  Madhya Pradesh.

He has called upon the central government to set up expat welfare bodies modelled after Kerala’s NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) Department in other Indian states. He was speaking at a plenary session ‘Enabling Global Mobility of Indian Workforce – Role of Indian Diaspora’ in Madhya Pradesh.

Ali said that several MoUs and welfare schemes have been launched to ensure smooth and legal overseas recruitment of Keralites. Highlighting the significant contribution of the large Indian expat community in the Gulf countries in ensuring the financial stability of their home country, he suggested various measures to boost overseas recruitment of Indians.

