Metro pillar mishap: Activists storm BMRCL MD’s office

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Enraged over the incidents of an under-construction Metro pillar falling on a woman and her toddler-son, killing both, and a sinkhole surfacing, Kannada activists barged into the office of BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez, and created ruckus.

The staffers said that they were scared to suddenly see hundreds of people storming the office and allegedly ransacking the premises. The Wilson Garden police arrived soon at the spot, they said. Parwez came down the stairs and met the activists, who submitted a memorandum to them, demanding that the case of under-construction pillar falling on the mother-son duo be handed over to the CBI, and the contractor be blacklisted. The MD accepted their representation.

The activist alleged Kannadi­gas are being denied jobs at Metro sites. The staffers at the shared the video of the incident with the police. A KSRP platoon was deplo­yed at the head office. An officer from Wilson Garden Police said they will identify the persons from the video.

